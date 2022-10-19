OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 5:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns.

Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
