OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night

Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 5:05 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns.
Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
