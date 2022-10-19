OKC Zoo Preparing To Celebrate National Reptile Day


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 4:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating National Reptile Day this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the zoo, there will be family-friendly activities, special enrichment sessions, photo opportunities and more.

The day isn't just recognized in Oklahoma City, but across the nation to promote conservation efforts to keep our scaly friends around.
