Links Mentioned On Oct. 19, 2022

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Oct. 19, 2022.

After Fire Suppression System Flooded Store, Ministry Group Looking For Help From Community

RestoreOKC will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but are asking for donations to help cover the costs for the damage and pay their employees wages.

To donate, click here.





Saints Santa Run Coming To OKC

The Saints Santa Run, a festive 5K run, is coming to Oklahoma City on Dec. 3.

The event will take place at the St. Anthony Hospital Campus, and all ages are welcome.

The event will also include free activities like face painting, balloon art, holiday music and more at the start and finish line celebrations.

To apply, click here.





OKC Nonprofit Will Offer New Program To Help Inmates Cope With Grief

Calm Waters, a nonprofit that offers grief counseling, will soon offer a brand-new program for inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

If you’d like to know more about Calm Waters, click here.





Oklahoma Family Uses Tragic Story To Raise Epilepsy Awareness

One in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and one out of 1,000 people with epilepsy will die from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy each year.

An Oklahoma family sadly became one of those statistics.

If you’d like to know more about Sudden Unexpected Death In Epilepsy, click here.

For a link to the “Seizing Life” podcast, click here.