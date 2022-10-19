OCPD’s ‘Gettin’ Quirky’ Wins National Award

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Gettin’ Quirky is now a national award-winning vlog.

The department took home the GAINER Award for their public relations vlog. The award celebrates the best in government marketing.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk, the face of Gettin' Quirky, a VLOG that's both informative and entertaining.

Behind the camera and much of the creativity is Digital Media Producer, Stephen Draper.

“We really are trying to give a glimpse of that bigger picture, that there is a lot happening in your community,” said Stephen Draper, OCPD Digital Media Producer.

“None of it is scripted, we look for the truth in doing this and a lot of the times the humor comes from that truth,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Gettin' Quirky spotlights various departments and people within it.

With around a half dozen episodes behind them, both Quirk and Draper did not expect a recent phone call.

“They are like we just want to tell you, you won,” said Draper.

The acknowledgement motivates the team to continue their effort to inform and entertain.

“Infotainment if you will,” said Quirk.

“I told them in my interview I’m not pro-police, I’m not anti-police, I’m just pro-truth and community, and that's what you're going to get from me,” said Draper.

“As long as you're enjoying what you're doing I think that's the main focus,” said Quirk.

If you would like to check out the police department's vlog, you can head to their Facebook page or link to YouTube.



