Oklahoma County Deputy Speaks About Recovery Following Shooting

-

An Oklahoma County deputy opened up on Tuesday about an ambush-style shooting that nearly took his life and claimed the life of Sergeant Bobbie Swartz. Deputy Mark Johns and Swartz were shot at in southwest Oklahoma City while serving eviction papers.

Johns said in his 30-year law enforcement career, he has been shot at several times while serving warrants on violent felons, but this time the gunshots nearly took his life.

“I’ve got a couple really nice scars from it and of course a couple bullet holes,” said Deputy Mark Johns, survived shooting.

That was one of the lighthearted moments as Johns recalled when an August workday turned tragic. Johns was with his best friend of 25 years when the suspect opened fire on them from inside the home.

“He snuck up behind me,” said Johns. “The minute I was shot, I got mad.”

One of the bullets hit a major artery in his groin. The anger turned to pain and then praying for his life on the ambulance ride to the hospital.

“I prayed to God, God my Father,” said Johns. “I just prayed to God that he wouldn’t let me die.”

Johns does not consider himself a hero for surviving a shooting or trying to save Swartz from gunfire. He saved that title for someone behind the scenes.

“My wife Melissa is my hero,” said Johns. “She has been by my side for 25 years and Melissa Johns is my hero.”

Johns and his family now look to the future, to his recovery and a return to duty in his best friend's memory.

“I know Bobbie would tell me, ‘Hey, suck it up and get back in the saddle,” said Johns.

County officials said the Sheriff’s Office is short staffed and doing their best to double up deputies serving eviction papers.



