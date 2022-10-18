Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified

Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning.

Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex.

Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with intent to kill, discharging firearm into swelling, two complaints of pointing a firearm, use of a vehicle in discharge of weapon and two more complaints of robbery or attempted with dangerous weapon.

“It was just after two o'clock this morning when officers located a vehicle that was involved in a drive-by shooting that had just occurred in the southeast side of Oklahoma City," Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn said.

Authorities said they attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over. The pursuit was underway.

“Officers lost that vehicle near Southwest 45th Street and Western. Another officer was able to locate that vehicle pulling into the parking spot there at the 2400 block of SW 45th Street," Littlejohn said.

Police said the suspect, who was later confirmed as Oliver, got out of the car and fired at officers with a rifle. One officer returned fire back at Oliver.

Oliver then fled on foot and barricaded himself in one of the apartments. Police were on the scene until Oliver came out and was taken into custody early this afternoon.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, spoke with News 9.

“It is sad, at such a young age,” the neighbor said. “And I think we're seeing more and more of that these days.”

Neighbors said they have increased security measures recently because of a crime spike in the area. One neighbor shared doorbell camera footage with News 9 of the shooting in front of his home.

“It's usually quiet, but lately, there's been more going on. More police officers and more criminal activity," the neighbor said.

Dagan was later booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.