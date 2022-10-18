State Election Board Explains Absentee Ballot Process As Election Day Nears

-

The Oklahoma gubernatorial debate is set for Oct. 19. For some Oklahoma voters, they can vote for their candidate of choice after their last rebuttals.

If you have an absentee ballot, there is one step left out of the 2020 general election that is now a requirement.

With voter registration closed, the countdown to midterm elections begins.

During the last general election, more Oklahomans casted their ballots from their homes. Some voters may do so again for next month’s midterm election.

"It's kind of nice to get that ballot mailed to you, and then you can kind of take your time and give it some thought on which candidates you want to (vote for)," State Election Board secretary Paul Ziriax said.

One requirement that has been reinstated for standard absentee ballots is getting them notarized before sending them in.

"Under Oklahoma law, an Oklahoma notary public is not allowed to charge for notarizing an absentee ballot,” Ziriax said. “Typically, most people will go to their local bank (to get them notarized). There are some public libraries.”

Standard absentee ballots, the ballots with a yellow instruction sheet, can be returned in person at a county election board up until the Monday before the election.

"There are also absentee ballots that are available for persons who are physically incapacitated and can't leave their home to vote or people who care for them,” Ziriax said. “Those confined to nursing homes, military and overseas.”

The ballots for those who are physically incapacitated have pink instruction sheets and require two witnesses to sign the affidavit instead of a notary. Any absentee ballot for this election needs to be requested by Oct. 24.

After the ballot boxes are filled in, there are special instructions on how to pack everything up.

"Place your affidavit envelope that contains your secrecy envelope that contains your ballot,” Ziriax said. “You would place that in there, and this is what you would return by mail.”

Absentee ballots have to be turned in to the county election board by 7 p.m. election night to be counted, so make sure to give the postal service enough time to get it there.

The instructions suggest turning them in seven days before election day.

"It requires first class postage, so make sure you have the required postage," Ziriax said.

If you would like to know how to request an absentee ballot, click here.

If you would like to find businesses and banks that are notarizing absentee ballots, click here and here.