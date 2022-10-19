Gov. Stitt Declares Special Election For Recreational Marijuana

By: News 9

-

Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a special election will be held to determine the fate of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

Related: Oklahoma Supreme Court Denies Recreational Marijuana Vote On November Ballot

In a press release, the governor announced that the special election for SQ 820 will take place on March 7, 2023.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied the addition of the question to the November ballot back in September.

Oklahoma would be the 20th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use if the special question passes.

Marijuana would become legal 90 days after passage, according to a representative from YesOn820.