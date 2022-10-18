By: News 9

Highway Safety Office Crashes Rising Across The Board

New data from Oklahoma Highway Safety Office shows drivers are using seatbelts less.

From 2019 to 2021, 51 more people died in crashes while not wearing a seatbelt.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also said deadly crashes involving speed or intoxication are on the rise.

OHP said more of those crashes involved drugs than alcohol.

The data also showed deadly crashes with pedestrians rose 20%, and fatal motorcycle crashes rose by 22%.



