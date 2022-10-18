Oklahoma Commission Expanding Funding For Drought Relief

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Emergency Drought Commission is adding $5 million to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share fund to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers.

The commission now waits for Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign off on the funding.

This is on top of the $3 million already being made available to Oklahoma's 77 counties.

The commission said it is currently taking applications and will rank them for funding.

Once all the applications are in, the commission said it will have a better idea of statewide needs.