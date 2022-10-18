By: News 9

OSU Homecoming Week In Full Swing As Cowboys Prepare For Saturday Game

-

Events for America's Greatest Homecoming are now underway in Stillwater.

The events started on Monday with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain.

There will also be the Harvest Carnival, chili cook-off and the Sea of Orange Parade Saturday morning.

All of this leads up to the homecoming game against Texas, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.



