Amazing Oklahomans: Jayden Freeman


Monday, October 17th 2022, 8:57 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Our Amazing Oklahoman Monday showed us a little effort can make a big difference!

UCO officer Jayden Freeman started his shift on Sunday when he heard someone cry out in pain. He found a student who broke her ankle while grocery shopping.

Once she was loaded into an ambulance Freeman took the $200 worth of groceries she had just bought and put them away in her dorm at her request.
