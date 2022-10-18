Amazing Oklahomans: Jayden Freeman

Monday, October 17th 2022, 8:57 pm
Our Amazing Oklahoman Monday showed us a little effort can make a big difference!
UCO officer Jayden Freeman started his shift on Sunday when he heard someone cry out in pain. He found a student who broke her ankle while grocery shopping.
Once she was loaded into an ambulance Freeman took the $200 worth of groceries she had just bought and put them away in her dorm at her request.
