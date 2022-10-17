Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard

By: Chris Yu

-

Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out.

"We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it all started Sunday night, when an Anadarko police officer pulled a vehicle over at the intersection of 4th Street and Louisiana Avenue. OSBI did not say what the initial traffic stop was for.

OSBI said the officer then questioned the people inside the vehicle before backup was called.

The agency said one of the officers was assisting the passenger, 26-year-old Angel Jimenez, out of the car when Jimenez ran away. Officers then chased Jimenez to Stafford's front yard on West Texas Avenue, where an officer shot him.

"You could hear gunfire on each side," said Stafford. "When I was on that side of the house, I could hear two shots come from that direction over by my truck. And then when I got to the front window, we heard another shot and then two more. Then, we saw him fall."

OSBI did not say whether Jimenez was firing at officers. But the agency did say investigators recovered a gun at the scene.

Officers performed first aid until EMTs arrived, said OSBI. But Jimenez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

"We watched some crime shows sometimes and it was having a crime show and it was live in my front yard," said Stafford.

OSBI said the investigation is ongoing, and agents will give a final report to the prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether to file charges.



