Multiple Jones Businesses Clean Up After String Of Burglaries

-

A donut shop, an Italian restaurant and a pizza place. It sounds like the set-up for a joke, but it wasn't a laughing matter for the three businesses involved.

They were left to pick up the pieces after break-ins over the weekend.

The employees who came to open Mimi's Kitchen on Sunday were met with a shattered door, and the uneasy feeling they had taken the order of the person responsible.

"Obviously somebody that knew what we had in here," said Mimi's Kitchen employee, Kara Clark.

"The cash register was on the floor. The vending machine had all the money taken out of it. They bashed the glass in that, took all the money out of that," Clark said.

Jones Police said at Mimi's the thief bashed in the front door. They crawled in the drive-thru window at the other two businesses. Kara said they were able to follow the trail of breadcrumb-sized glass, and she and her co-workers think the thief had a plan.

"When you walk in the door then you see the vending machine with all the money in it."

Kara said none of the three businesses hit had cameras.

"It's just kind of eerie that they come in here and hear and just kind of stake the place out I guess and watch and figured it out and came back," Kara explained.

Jones PD has tracked down security footage of the break-in from Mimi's neighbors. The burglaries happened sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday. Investigators also found a ditched money box across the street. It was still full of change. Police said the thief made out with less than $200 between the three businesses combined. Kara said the regulars who've walked in the restaurant's front door for years also watch their backs.

"One specifically will drive by a lot and just kind of see how things are going or they'll just come in a couple times a day to check on us to make sure we're okay," said Clark.

Anyone with information on the string of burglaries call Jones PD at 405-399-2255.



