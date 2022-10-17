OKCFD Extinguishes NW OKC Commercial Fire

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived on scene of a commercial fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was located near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Western Avenue.

Puffy, black smoke appeared to spew out of the structure.

The fire has since been extinguished, the fire department said on Twitter.

OKC Animal Welfare was called to the scene after a dog emerged from the structure.

No injuries have been reported in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.