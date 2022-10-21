OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old

By: News 9

UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old.

Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.

If you have any information about Madisyn's whereabouts call 911.