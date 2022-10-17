Cool Temps During The Day But Drop At Night


Monday, October 17th 2022, 7:28 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ready or not 30s are coming! Today sunny with highs in the 60s.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

Tonight north winds will be up some, and may keep frost from being widespread.

Low temps across the state tonight.

Lows across the state tonight.

This will cause a wind chill factor Tuesday morning with feel like temps in the teens in northern OK. Tomorrow highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temps across the state tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be the coldest. A hard freeze for most of northern and eastern Oklahoma. Lows right around freezing in Oklahoma City.

Lows Wednesday morning in the OKC metro.

Lows Wednesday morning.

We will quickly bounce back with highs in the low 80s by the end of the week. ﻿
