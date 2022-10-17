Patients Are Sharing Their Stories During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By: News 9

This month patients are sharing their stories in hopes of educating others about the disease, and the importance of early detection.

Rene Williams, who was was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, said everyone should get tested regularly. Rene's cancer diagnosis is more common in women under 40, women who are black, or those who have a BRCA1 gene mutation.

"I don't care what diagnosis you get," Rene said. "That doesn't mean it's a death sentence."

Rene's cancer is more likely to come back after treatment than other breast cancers but Rene still has hope.

The third week of October also happens to be Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week, as many people don't realize that men are also susceptible to breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer society, about 530 men will die from breast cancer every year.

