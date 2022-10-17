Trump Responds To House Subpoena


Monday, October 17th 2022, 4:46 am

By: News 9


The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a subpoena for the former president.

Trump called members of the committee, which consists largely of Democrats, "poltical hacks and thugs."

It is unclear though whether the former president plans to comply with the subpoena.

One of the committee's two Republicans, however, said he may not have a choice.

"He's required by law to come in, and he can ramble and pushback all he wants," Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) said. "That's the requirement for a congressional subpoena, to come in."

The former president could be held in contempt of Congress, should he choose to ignore the committee's request for testimony.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 10th, 2022

October 10th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022