Trump Responds To House Subpoena

By: News 9

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a subpoena for the former president.

Trump called members of the committee, which consists largely of Democrats, "poltical hacks and thugs."

It is unclear though whether the former president plans to comply with the subpoena.

One of the committee's two Republicans, however, said he may not have a choice.

"He's required by law to come in, and he can ramble and pushback all he wants," Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) said. "That's the requirement for a congressional subpoena, to come in."

The former president could be held in contempt of Congress, should he choose to ignore the committee's request for testimony.