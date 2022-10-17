Links Mentioned On Oct. 17, 2022


Monday, October 17th 2022, 3:15 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Oct. 17, 2022.

Oklahoma Safety Council Newsletter

To sign up, click here.

League Of Women Voters Prepare For Election Day In Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters said approximately 70% of Oklahomans who are eligible to vote are registered, but they also said a small fraction of that number cast ballots on Election Day.

Oklahomans have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot, and they need to return it by Nov. 8.

If you’d like to learn more, click here and here.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 17th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022