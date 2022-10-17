Links Mentioned On Oct. 17, 2022

By: News 9

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Oct. 17, 2022.

Oklahoma Safety Council Newsletter

To sign up, click here.

League Of Women Voters Prepare For Election Day In Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters said approximately 70% of Oklahomans who are eligible to vote are registered, but they also said a small fraction of that number cast ballots on Election Day.

Oklahomans have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot, and they need to return it by Nov. 8.

If you’d like to learn more, click here and here.



