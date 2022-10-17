By: News 9

Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car in Oklahoma City, Police Say

Police said a bike rider was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NW 36th and Meridian.

Officers didn't say how many cars may were involved, but it does appear one driver stayed on the scene.

Right now, we're waiting to hear how the bike rider is doing.

Authorities didn't say if any charges or arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

