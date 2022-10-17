OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop near Southwest 4th Street and West Louisiana Avenue in Anadarko.

The vehicle pulled over and a backup officer was requested to assist, while the first officer questioned the occupants.

During this Angel Jimenez, 26, fled the vehicle on foot.

A short foot pursuit ended in near Southwest 4th Street and West Texas Avenue when Jimenez was shot by an officer.

Officers rendered aid until EMTs arrived, and Jimenez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.



