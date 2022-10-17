Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot Dead By Oklahoma City Police Officers

-

Police said a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday.

A disturbance call Sunday afternoon led Oklahoma City Police Officers to a neighborhood in Southwest Oklahoma City.

“Prior to arrival, an armed person with a knife had already stabbed another person,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

She said three officers approached the man with the knife.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with that armed man who still had a knife. They gave him several commands to drop the knife and that man refused those commands. One officer did deploy their taser twice which was ineffective,” said Capt. Littlejohn.

That’s when officers said the man turned towards the officer with a taser.

“Usually when an officer deploys a taser, there is some sort of reaction to that to cause a person to not be able to keep doing what they’re doing. He made a threatening movement; at that time the officers discharged their firearms striking that suspect,” she said.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he died. Police said the man that was stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries.

“There were again two officers that discharged their officers, one officer that did use his taser,” said Capt. Littlejohn.

Investigators are still piecing together what prompted the disturbance call or the relationship between the two men.

“The officers were wearing body cameras and no officers were injured during this incident,” said Capt. Littlejohn.

The two officers that discharged their weapons will be placed on administrative leave. Police have not released the names of the two men involved.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.