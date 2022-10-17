1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire


Sunday, October 16th 2022, 10:53 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road.

Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

The fire is currently under investigation, according to firefighters.
