Oklahoma's Red Cross Shares Fire Safety Tips Ahead Of Winter Months


Sunday, October 16th 2022, 8:49 am

By: News 9


As the weather gets colder, the Oklahoma Red Cross said two minutes could be the deciding factor between life and death during a house fire.

They said there's nearly a 50 percent increase in house fires during winter months and coming up with a plan is vital.

They said to have at least two ways to exit every room, have smoke alarms and be sure to test them monthly.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 16th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 17th, 2022