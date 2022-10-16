Oklahoma's Red Cross Shares Fire Safety Tips Ahead Of Winter Months

Sunday, October 16th 2022, 8:49 am
As the weather gets colder, the Oklahoma Red Cross said two minutes could be the deciding factor between life and death during a house fire.
They said there's nearly a 50 percent increase in house fires during winter months and coming up with a plan is vital.
They said to have at least two ways to exit every room, have smoke alarms and be sure to test them monthly.
