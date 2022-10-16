Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok

-

A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant.

Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.

“Grayson had a really bad fever, vomiting really bad,” said Daniel Pham.

For Daniel and his wife, their worst nightmare became a reality when Grayson took a turn for the worst after being sick for five days.

“He got a really high temperature of 104, he was shaking and saying he was cold, so we were like ‘we have to take him somewhere now, this doesn’t look normal,’” said Pham.

Daniel and his wife put up a quick sign on their restaurant explaining that their son was in the ER before locking the doors and rushing Grayson to OU Children’s.

More than two weeks later, the restaurant remains closed while they care for their 3-year-old son.

“It’s hard having to rush your kid to the ER and worry about your business at the same time because that is how we survive. It is tough but we have to take care of Grayson first. Turned out he had a rare infection that he has been battling,” he said.

A viral TikTok took them by surprise about none other than their restaurant Tokyo Moon.

“I wanted to make that TikTok to help save the business, boost it. I really wanted people to just come eat here once they opened again and I thought that would be the best support for them,” said Jacob Evans who posted the video on his TikTok channel, thisisoklahoma405.

In the TikTok, Evans wrote ‘this is why you support small businesses.’

“I ran into the sign and just decided to put it up, didn’t think it would get much attention at all but here we are with over 7 million views and over $3,500 raised for them. We couldn’t be more ecstatic with the outpour from the community,” said Evans.

The good Samaritan took it one step further and helped the family set up a GoFundMe.

“He was shocked, he was shocked! He contacted me on TikTok and was very thankful and he has actually got like 700 more followed because of it now actually,” said Evans.

“It means the world to us we are very blessed and very thankful to have a supportive community around us. We never thought something like this would happen to us,” said Pham.

Thankfully, Grayson is back at home now and on medication. The money from GoFundMe helped them pay medical bills and rent on their restaurant.

They are expecting to re-open Tokyo Moon this upcoming week.