Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment


Saturday, October 15th 2022, 10:40 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue.

Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.
