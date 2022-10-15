WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 11 (Oct. 15, 2022): Energy Education In Oklahoma


Saturday, October 15th 2022, 12:14 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


Oklahoma is a leader in both traditional and renewable energy production. Oklahoma is also recognized as an innovator in the industry.

In this edition of Beyond the Bell, we explore how energy education plays a vital role in the future of the state’s economic development while simultaneously creating new opportunities for youth to explore their interests in the energy industry.

﻿Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO).
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 15th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022