Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond


Saturday, October 15th 2022, 10:47 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. 

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops.

Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with Yum Yum Bites showcased some different food items their food truck is offering during News 9’s Saturday morning newscast.
