Neighbors Help Jones Daycare Employees Keep Kids Safe From Fire

Large flames near a daycare center in Jones caused dozens of toddlers to evacuate before the fire spread.

In true Oklahoma fashion, folks nearby jumped in to help.

The owner of Nannie's Daycare said there were around 50 kids at the daycare when the fire started, They said the Oklahoma Standard shined through helping them bring the kids to safety.

It was business as usual at Nannie's Daycare after a large fire caused everyone to evacuate including Keana Cox's two kids.

“It was insane because it was a pretty big fire and I was just thinking did they get the kids out on time,” Cox said.

Two cars at a nearby business went up in flames. The fire started on a customer's car then moved to Jason Santiago's truck.

“A thrift store, we don't have one in Jones, so we just thought it would be fun to put one like this together. We've been open about a week,” Cheryl Ottman said.

“I thought someone was sitting in the vehicle smoking or something but whenever I rung her up and checked her out and she left. She ran back into the store screaming my car is on fire,” Jason Santiago said.

As the clouds of smoke grew folks sprang into action.

“We had the kids out here that were in the playground not even 20 miles away from where we're at and an explosion could be sort of devastating,” Santiago said.

Sherry Minnick said caretakers took the kids off the property.

“It was pretty scary for the kids they were crying and wanted their moms understandably. The people from the bank saw what was going on so they were like bring the kids over here they can just sit in the lobby until they get this taken care of,” Minnick said.

She said it's common for folks to pitch in to help in Jones she believes that's a big part of why they're still open.

“I have no worries, no issues. They know how to keep them safe so that makes me feel much better to bring them back,” Cox said.

Jones Volunteer Fire Department said they're not sure what caused the fire at this time.



