Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer.

Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m.

Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now be reminded of her death every time they look out their front door.

Vanessa's mother, Delores Wade, is still in disbelief her youngest child is gone.

"She should be burying me one day, not me burying my baby,” Delores Wade said. “It shouldn't be like that.”

Wade said she learned of her 29-year-old daughter’s death from Vanessa’s little boy. It was after his grandmother said he watched his neighbor, McNeal, stab Vanessa.

"I got a phone call my 12-year-old grandson called he and said my momma is dead," Wade said. “It's going to be a constant reminder every time he comes in and out the house. He's going to see where his mother fell."

Deputies said a fight between two neighbor girls lead up to McNeal stabbing Vanessa. According to the sheriff’s office, McNeal's 10-year-old daughter and Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter, who is actually her cousin, got into a fight.

McNeal broke up the fight. Officials then said Vanessa was called home by the 17-year-old where she was stabbed.

Wade, however, has a different story. She said that her 12-year-old grandson, Vanessa's son, and Vanessa's 17-year-old cousin had a run in with McNeal a little bit earlier, and that she and Vanessa were called home after the initial incident.

"She [McNeal] had cussed them out previously and she had already took (sic) a knife to my niece [Vaneesa's 17-year-old cousin],” Wade said. “She [McNeal] cut her first and then, when my daughter came home and she had seen what had happened, she called the police.”

Police were already enroute when Vanessa went to check her mail.

Another neighbor, Dejeanna Smiley, watched the rest unfold.

"She [Vaneesa] didn't look like she wanted to fight. She just wanted to go in the house, came out the house to check her mailbox," Smiley said. “The lady [McNeal] had came out (sic) and just, like, punched her."

Smiley watched Vaneesa try to make it back across the street, but she collapsed in her driveway.

"We walked down there, and the little boy was screaming 'They killed my mama. She killed my mama,’” Smiley said.

Wade is now left with only memories.

"She was so outgoing, outspoken,” Wade said. “She was just a beautiful person, inside and out, and I'm truly going to miss my baby.”

Deputies arrested McNeal on a first-degree murder complaint.