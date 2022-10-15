Yukon Infant Without Immune System Needs Bone Marrow Transplant

By: Chris Yu

-

A 2-month-old girl suffering from a condition that robs her of her immune system is in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Doctors diagnosed Dotty Erway, of Yukon, with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) when she was just two weeks old. The condition prevents her white blood cells from functioning properly, meaning she basically has no immune system. Even minor infections can be deadly.

Because of her compromised immune system, Dotty has to take multiple medications and cannot have any contact with her brother, Indy, and sister, Ruby.

"They're just 5 and 2. But we can tell they know something is different and they want to be able to interact with her, and we have to say, 'Back up,' a lot," said Dotty's mom, Bekah.

Bekah and her husband, Alex, must wear masks and sanitize their hands before holding Dotty.

"We don't go in public anywhere as a complete family," said Bekah.

"That's probably one of hardest things is introducing her to - not being able to introduce her to people that we love," Alex added.

To live past toddlerhood, Dotty needs a bone marrow transplant.

"Nobody in our family is a match and nobody within the Be The Match registry is a match either," said Bekah.

To help find a donor, the Erway family will host a drive on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Methodist Church. The address is 8140 NW 36th St. in Bethany. Kits will be on hand to allow people to give cell samples, join the Be The Match registry, and become potential donors for Dotty and others in need of transplants. Be The Match is looking for donors between 18 and 40 years old.

"Just swab the inside of your cheek and we will mail it off for you," said Bekah.

People who cannot attend the event can also text, DottysDonor, to 61474 to order a swab kit and join the Be The Match registry. People can also join the registry by visiting Be The Match website.

"We're so thankful for the community around us that is helping us get through every single day right now," said Bekah.



