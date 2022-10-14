By: News 9

OCPD Raising Money For Special Olympics Oklahoma With ‘Tip-A-Cop’ Event Next Week

Oklahoma City police are asking for help raising money for Special Olympics Oklahoma with a fundraiser event.

The fundraiser is called “Tip-A-Cop,” and the department is hosting it next Thursday.

Officers are asking people to come have dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle Drive in Bricktown starting at 5 p.m.

Officers will be serving the food.

100 percent of the tips donated will directly benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.