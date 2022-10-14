WATCH: OKC Firefighter Repels Down Bridge For Training


Friday, October 14th 2022, 9:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters are busy training for any emergency.

The department posted a video to social media that shows one firefighter repelling down the side of a bridge to rescue his pretend victim.

After latching themselves together, the two made their way back up to the top of the bridge.

The department said they train for all kinds of emergencies, including high angle rescues and water rescues.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 14th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022