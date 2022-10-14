WATCH: OKC Firefighter Repels Down Bridge For Training

Friday, October 14th 2022, 9:49 am
Oklahoma City firefighters are busy training for any emergency.
The department posted a video to social media that shows one firefighter repelling down the side of a bridge to rescue his pretend victim.
After latching themselves together, the two made their way back up to the top of the bridge.
The department said they train for all kinds of emergencies, including high angle rescues and water rescues.
