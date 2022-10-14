Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend


Friday, October 14th 2022, 6:47 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Warm today with highs in the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which means fire danger is high again today. It will be a beautiful Friday, with lows tonight in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be warm to hot, with highs in the 80s and 90s, but with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.

It'll be turning chilly next week, with some cold mornings on the way. We may see our first frost Wednesday morning, while northeast Oklahoma sees temperatures close to freezing. 

Cold expected on Oct. 19.

More widespread rain and storms form late Saturday evening into the overnight. Storms could be severe with hail up to quarters and winds to 65 mph.

Rain and storm timeline this weekend.

Turning much cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s, and may see a few additional showers Sunday afternoon.

Storm zone for Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Our team of trackers will be out and will bring you updates on the storm threats.

Chances of rain and storms for Saturday.

Chances of rain and storms for Saturday night.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 14th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022