Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend

Warm today with highs in the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which means fire danger is high again today. It will be a beautiful Friday, with lows tonight in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be warm to hot, with highs in the 80s and 90s, but with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

It'll be turning chilly next week, with some cold mornings on the way. We may see our first frost Wednesday morning, while northeast Oklahoma sees temperatures close to freezing.

More widespread rain and storms form late Saturday evening into the overnight. Storms could be severe with hail up to quarters and winds to 65 mph.

Turning much cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s, and may see a few additional showers Sunday afternoon.

Our team of trackers will be out and will bring you updates on the storm threats.