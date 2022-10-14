Game Wardens Encourage 'Fair' Hunting As Season Starts

Friday, October 14th 2022, 6:42 am
Oklahoma Game Wardens are warning hunters to not try to cheat the system, as they've already caught several poachers this deer season.
One such violation includes a hunter from Alabama, who killed a deer, and then bought a hunting license several hours later.
That hunter now faces a minimum fine of $6,500 and must forfeit his archery equipment.
In Oklahoma, hunters need licenses before harvesting any animals.
