Game Wardens Encourage 'Fair' Hunting As Season Starts


Friday, October 14th 2022, 6:42 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma Game Wardens are warning hunters to not try to cheat the system, as they've already caught several poachers this deer season.

One such violation includes a hunter from Alabama, who killed a deer, and then bought a hunting license several hours later.

That hunter now faces a minimum fine of $6,500 and must forfeit his archery equipment.

In Oklahoma, hunters need licenses before harvesting any animals.
