Latino Comic Book Fans Seeing Rise In Representation In Comics

By: News 9

On comic book covers and inside the pages of graphic novels Latino comic fans are seeing more superheroes that look like them.

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, a graphic novelist, created "La Borinqueña," a Latina heroine.

"La Borinqueña represents hope on so many levels," Miranda-Rodriguez said. "She is capable as a fictional character to give all readers am alternative representation of what a hero should look like."

Edgardo and other Latinos in the comic industry said Latino superheores have the superpower to change the way young readers view themselves.