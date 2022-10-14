Latino Comic Book Fans Seeing Rise In Representation In Comics

Friday, October 14th 2022, 6:22 am
On comic book covers and inside the pages of graphic novels Latino comic fans are seeing more superheroes that look like them.
Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, a graphic novelist, created "La Borinqueña," a Latina heroine.
"La Borinqueña represents hope on so many levels," Miranda-Rodriguez said. "She is capable as a fictional character to give all readers am alternative representation of what a hero should look like."
Edgardo and other Latinos in the comic industry said Latino superheores have the superpower to change the way young readers view themselves.
