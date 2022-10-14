Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash 

-

Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy.

His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”

Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital.

“It's devastated the family. It's tough being at home,” Ramming said.

Manning was a member of the football and basketball teams at Lindsay High School, where Ramming said he also excelled at academics.

“The sky was the limit for Tristan. no matter what he wanted to do,” Ramming said.

LHS fans and families wore orange to the home football game against Washington High School on Thursday.

In true small town fashion, some Washington families also wore orange.

“When something like that happens, everybody is one,” said Penny Taylor, a WHS parent. “That's what small towns are about.”

The 300 lbs. lineman was full of sportsmanship, Ramming said. Even sometimes encouraging players on other teams.

Ramming said the LHS football team quickly decided to play WHS after the fatal crash.

“The first thing they said was, ‘we're playing ball,’” Ramming recalled. “'That's what he would tell us, y’all go play ball.’”



