Oil Rig Worker Dies In McClain County Accident

Thursday, October 13th 2022, 9:10 pm
McClain County authorities confirm that one man died in an oil rig accident on Sunday.
The accident happened in Dibble on 190th St. near Highway 76.
According to officials, there was an issue with the rigging that was holding a load near the worker.
The rigging failed and trapped the man.
Officials have not identified the man killed.
