‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations.

Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die.

Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling his pregnant girlfriend he knows all the judges and that no one would believe her if she reported the abuse.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said Thursday he is glad the woman involved police, regardless of who the alleged abuser was.

Johnson said he holds the department to a very high standard.

“I'm extremely let down. I'm very disappointed," Johnson said. “I definitely hold my staff to a high standard. There's no one person greater than this patch. There's no one person greater than this profession.”

Johnson said they took immediate action when they were notified about the allegations.

“We learned of the investigation and Jackson was immediately suspended,” Johnson said. “When we learned about the charges, he was terminated immediately.”

The case is under investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department, but Johnson said deputies are also doing their due diligence.