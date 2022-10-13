Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder

-

Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred.

The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects.

A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for accessory to murder and concealing stolen property. Police said Joshua Gresham drove his father’s Mercedes-Benz three hours south to WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma in an attempt to hide the car.

Police said the car was the same one 42-year-old Anthony Taylor was driving from the murder scene.

Security cameras near the Plaza Inn played the key role in identifying the prime shooting suspect and his car.

“It can provide images of the crime occurring, the person committing that crime,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said. “So it is extremely helpful in investigating.”

Cameras captured the deadly encounter between the accused shooter and Kindred.

“There’s been a warrant placed for his arrest,” Quirk said. “Anybody with information of his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers or the homicide tip line.”

In an arrest affidavit for Gresham, investigators noted how they staked out Taylor’s southwest Oklahoma City home after the murder and witnessed Gresham loading a safe into the trunk of a car.

After executing a search warrant on the car police found 10 guns in the safe. One of the firearms was reported stolen from a car burglary in Oklahoma County. Gresham was arrested following a traffic stop.

Related: OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested

Police learned of the plot to hide Taylor’s' Mercedes-Benz in far south Oklahoma during the investigation. The search for Taylor continues.

“We would like to take this violent criminal off the streets,” Quirk said.

The court documents did not indicate the motive of the shooting. Police did indicate there could be a third suspect involved in the case.