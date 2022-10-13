‘Great Dane Showcase’ Sets Up Shop In Norman

-

If you are in the Norman area, you might have noticed an abundance of Great Danes.

The Great Dane Showcase is a weeklong drawing in just about 500 Great Danes and even more owners and trainers.

They have classes to see which dog ranks the highest in their category, along with owners going to parties each night. One of those parties, called The Top 20 Event, is a competition that determines the top dog in the country.

They also have charity events giving out scholarships, health clinics and speakers on legislation.

The owners of these pups all agree that the Great Danes are a loyal and gentle dog.

“We all come together for the love of our breed, so we are all here to celebrate the Great Dane and what they stand for,” Great Dane Club of America President Jamie Harshfield said.

Each year, Harshfield said they go to a different city for this showcase. Before they leave the city, they invite the public to come out. Thursday’s event took place at the Embassy Suites in Norman. Its final day will be Saturday.