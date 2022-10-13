OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police have identified the alleged suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the Plaza Inn.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue.

Officers located the victim, Kentrell Kindred, dead on a second-floor balcony, police said.

During the investigation of the shooting, investigators learned Anthony Taylor parked his vehicle in the Best Stay Inn's parking lot and shot Kindred.

Taylor fled the scene, according to police.

After officers identified Taylor as the alleged suspect in the shooting, officers began surveillance of what they believed to be Taylor's residence near Southwest 119th Street and South Western Avenue.

Officers observed Joshua Gresham loading a safe into the trunk of a vehicle, and the vehicle left the parking lot.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where they found Gresham in the passenger seat.

Gresham was identified as the son of Taylor, according to police.

The owner of the vehicle allowed officers to search the vehicle, and officers located the safe.

Detectives were able to locate the key to the safe near the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle later admitted to officers that Gresham had loaded the safe into the trunk and was in possession of the safe's key before the traffic stop.

A search warrant was issued on the safe, and detectives found ten firearms with one of them listed as stolen.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Taylor hid his vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Monday, Gresham and another person took Taylor's vehicle to the Windstar Casino and traded the vehicle with an unknown person.

Police arrested Gresham in connection to the stolen firearm and the intent of hiding evidence in relation to the homicide at the Plaza Inn.

Taylor is not in custody, but police said he is wanted for murder.