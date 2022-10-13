All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash


Thursday, October 13th 2022, 7:57 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard.

All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according to police.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 13th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022