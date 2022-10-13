All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash

By: News 9

Rollover Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Broadway Extension In NE OKC

Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard.

All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according to police.

This is a developing story.