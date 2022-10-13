Car Struck By Train In South OKC

Thursday, October 13th 2022, 8:13 am
A vehicle was struck by a train at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Southwest 27th Street near South Shields Boulevard.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the car was disabled on the tracks, and the driver was trying to change a tire just before the train struck.
The car was empty during the crash, and no one suffered any injuries, according to OCPD.
