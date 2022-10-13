State Tax Commission: Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax

By: News 9

-

Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay state income tax after all, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The OTC ruled the U.S. Supreme Court's decision over McGirt v. Oklahoma does not apply here, as tribal jurisdiction only applies to major crimes not taxes, according to the commission.

The Governor's office says over 9,200 tribal citizens claimed exemptions, totaling about $75 million in lost taxes each year since August of 2020.