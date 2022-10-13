Halloween Costumes, Old And New, Are Trending This Year


Thursday, October 13th 2022, 6:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's that time of year to start shopping for Halloween costumes, and the most popular ones this year are scary.

Ghostface from Scream, and characters from Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and the House of the Dragon are some of the most popular costumes.

Meanwhile, the popular kids costumes are princesses and super heroes.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 13th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 14th, 2022