Halloween Costumes, Old And New, Are Trending This Year

Thursday, October 13th 2022, 6:51 am
It's that time of year to start shopping for Halloween costumes, and the most popular ones this year are scary.
Ghostface from Scream, and characters from Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and the House of the Dragon are some of the most popular costumes.
Meanwhile, the popular kids costumes are princesses and super heroes.
