OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage

Thursday, October 13th 2022, 5:57 am
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month.
Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue.
Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him.
Tuggle is still in the hospital recovering from the shooting, according to authorities.
Three officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
October 13th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022