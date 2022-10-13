Former Oklahoma County Deputy Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

-

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated following allegations of domestic abuse.

Anthony Jackson was booked into jail Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The sixteen-year department veteran is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

OCPD is investigating the case. In an emergency protective order granted Tuesday, Anthony Jackson's girlfriend claimed he spat in her face, elbowed her in her belly, and said he hoped their unborn baby would die.

In a video posted by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in 2016, Anthony Jackson, 40, was captured showcasing his dance moves.

The post to social media read "How many School Resource Officers out there have moves like this?"

His lighthearted nature now stands in stark contrast to claims of verbal and physical abuse.

According to a protective order, Jackson's girlfriend, 24, claimed a verbal argument over an apartment escalated over the course of several hours

Initially, she said Jackson "clenched his fist and acted like he was going to physically assault her."

During the fight, she said Jackson demanded that she "get up and show him respect." Upset, the woman claimed he "grabbed one of her wrists and drug her from the door to the living room area," as she attempted to leave their residence.

She said she had been recording their argument on her cellphone. She claimed when Jackson realized what she was doing he snatched it away.

According to a warrant for his arrest, Jackson allegedly told his girlfriend "she was not leaving the apartment pregnant" and that "she was not having his baby anymore."

The woman told police "she told Siri to call 911 for her, " but Jackson ended the call by ripping off her watch. The woman claimed Jackson retrieved his gun, but never pointed it at her.

She said hours later, after fearing for the baby's health, Jackson agreed to take her to the hospital but would not leave her alone with medical staff.

According to a spokesman with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was immediately suspended, Tuesday, once they learned of the investigation. Jackson was terminated Wednesday. Sheriff Tommie Johnson is expected to issue a statement Thursday.



