OHP Responds To Large Crash On I-40


Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 9:42 pm

By: News 9


HARRAH, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a large crash on eastbound I-40 Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Kickapoo Turnpike Ramp.

One person involved in the crash fled the scene. They were apprehended by law enforcement.

There are multiple EMSA units that were called to the crash.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 12th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022