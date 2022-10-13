OHP Responds To Large Crash On I-40

Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 9:42 pm
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a large crash on eastbound I-40 Wednesday night.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Kickapoo Turnpike Ramp.
One person involved in the crash fled the scene. They were apprehended by law enforcement.
There are multiple EMSA units that were called to the crash.
This is a developing story.
October 12th, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
October 13th, 2022
October 13th, 2022
October 13th, 2022
October 13th, 2022